FWMC removing 1,250-ton waste daily

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) is removing 1,250-ton waste daily from the city and shifting it to dumping sites.

Over 4,000 sanitary workers are engaged in lifting garbage from streets, mohallas, markets and main roads.

FWMC Deputy Manager Muteeb Athar Virk said on Wednesday that 180 dumper trucks were being used for shifting waste to dumping sites. He said that the people of Faisalabad generate over 1,600-ton waste daily in the limits of Metropolitan Corporation, of which 1,250-ton was removed. He said that the FWMC was also creating awareness and necessary guidance among common man about anti-smog, anti-dengue and other pandemics for their safety.

He said that the smoke, emitted from burning of waste caused smog, hence the citizens should avoid the ill practice.

"We should also take measures for cleanliness of offices, homes and surrounding areas and remove the stagnant water, which are breeding grounds for dengue larvae," he added. He appealed to citizens to put the garbage of their homes in the containers instead of throwing at crossings, roads, greenbelts, drains and sewerage lines.

He said that the FWMC helpline 1139 was active for registering people's complaints and redressing them.