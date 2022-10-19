UrduPoint.com

FWMC Removing 1,250-ton Waste Daily

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

FWMC removing 1,250-ton waste daily

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) is removing 1,250-ton waste daily from the city and shifting it to dumping sites.

Over 4,000 sanitary workers are engaged in lifting garbage from streets, mohallas, markets and main roads.

FWMC Deputy Manager Muteeb Athar Virk said on Wednesday that 180 dumper trucks were being used for shifting waste to dumping sites. He said that the people of Faisalabad generate over 1,600-ton waste daily in the limits of Metropolitan Corporation, of which 1,250-ton was removed. He said that the FWMC was also creating awareness and necessary guidance among common man about anti-smog, anti-dengue and other pandemics for their safety.

He said that the smoke, emitted from burning of waste caused smog, hence the citizens should avoid the ill practice.

"We should also take measures for cleanliness of offices, homes and surrounding areas and remove the stagnant water, which are breeding grounds for dengue larvae," he added. He appealed to citizens to put the garbage of their homes in the containers instead of throwing at crossings, roads, greenbelts, drains and sewerage lines.

He said that the FWMC helpline 1139 was active for registering people's complaints and redressing them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Water Company Man Market From

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan ..

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at ..

10 minutes ago
 “It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

19 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

36 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

50 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

1 hour ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.