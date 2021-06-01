UrduPoint.com
FWMC Resolves 71 Complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) resolved 71 complaints, received through App and via District Control Room on the 6th day of cleanliness week under the Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par program.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kashif Raza Awan said that workers of the company remained on roads the whole day and cleared garbage and debris from roadsides.

He said that street lights in various areas of the city had been made functional while wall-chalking had also been removed.

Later, the CEO visited various points and inspected the process of cleanliness. He directed the in-charge officers to remain present in the field and resolve the public complaints regarding cleanliness on priority basis.

