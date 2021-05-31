FWMC resolves 74 complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) resolved 74 complaints received through APP and via District Control Room on the 5th day of Cleanliness Week under Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par Program.

CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan said that waste workers of the company remained on roads whole day and cleared garbage and debris from road sides. He said that street lights in various areas of the city had been made functional while wall chalking had also been removed. He said that all relevant departments were making the cleanliness drive a success while the preparations had also started for second week cleanliness.