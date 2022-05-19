UrduPoint.com

FWMC Shifts 5,000 Tons To Dumping Site

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 08:53 PM

FWMC shifts 5,000 tons to dumping site

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz Joya said that FWMC was implementing Saaf Punjab programme 2022 in true spirit and during the last four days the company removed more than 5,000 tons waste material from various areas and shifted it to dumping site

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that more than 35 workers were deputed in the field to remove litter from city areas. For this purpose, more than 50 dumpers and 200 other vehicles were in operation to achieve the target.

He said that waste containers were places in each street and bazaars so that citizens could drop waste material in it instead of throwing it openly.

He said that FWMC helpline 1139 was active round the clock and the citizens could contact it to lodge cleanliness complaint, he added.

