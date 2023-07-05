FWMC staff appreciated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company's (FWMC) staff including sanitary workers and women were appreciated for making excellent cleanliness in the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed distributed certificates and shields among them at the Municipal Corporation hall here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Chief Executive Officer Azeem Shoukat Awan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Wattoo and others were present on the occasion.

The staff deployed at control room 1139 also listened to about 5,000 calls made by the citizens during Eid holidays and responded quickly.

The Commissioner said that waste workers, despite limited salaries, removed wastes of sacrificial animals from streets during Eid days.

The Chief Secretary Punjab also acknowledged the efforts of the FWMC and appreciated the efforts of staff, she said.

The commissioner also announced additional pay of one and half months for the waste workers of the company.