Open Menu

FWMC Staff Appreciated

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

FWMC staff appreciated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company's (FWMC) staff including sanitary workers and women were appreciated for making excellent cleanliness in the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed distributed certificates and shields among them at the Municipal Corporation hall here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Chief Executive Officer Azeem Shoukat Awan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Wattoo and others were present on the occasion.

The staff deployed at control room 1139 also listened to about 5,000 calls made by the citizens during Eid holidays and responded quickly.

The Commissioner said that waste workers, despite limited salaries, removed wastes of sacrificial animals from streets during Eid days.

The Chief Secretary Punjab also acknowledged the efforts of the FWMC and appreciated the efforts of staff, she said.

The commissioner also announced additional pay of one and half months for the waste workers of the company.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Holidays Company Women From

Recent Stories

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

37 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

1 hour ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

2 hours ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

3 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan