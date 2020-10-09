UrduPoint.com
FWMC Starts Anti Smog Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has distributed informative pamphlets among shopkeepers and general public during anti smog drive on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has distributed informative pamphlets among shopkeepers and general public during anti smog drive on Friday.

FWMC spokesman said that on government direction, anti smog campaign has been started in Faisalabad so that the people could adopt preventive and precautionary measures.

He said that the smoke emitted from factories, mills and vehicles causes smog in the winter. Therefore, the people should use face masks in addition to adopt other precautionary measures when they need to go outside the house.

Anti smog informative pamphlets have been distributed among various shopkeepers and passersby in Jhang Bazaar and this practice will continue in other parts of the city too, he added.

