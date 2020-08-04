FWMC starts mechanical washing of city roads

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Under the arrangements of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), mechanical washing operation of roads has been started after completion of Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the operation outside Crescent ground here Tuesday. FWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, General Manager Operations Col (retd) Ammad Gill and other officers of the company were present.

The DC said that the stains of blood of sacrificial animals and other waste would be washed by using different chemicals.

He congratulated the FWMC over successful cleanliness operation on Eid and said citizens had highly appreciated the performance of the company which was a great confidence.

He said that rewards would also be given to waste workers.

The CEO said that washing operation would be completed within two days under a phased programme.

Meanwhile, a Fleet March was also conducted under the FWMC. More than 50 vehicles participated in the march which passed through the city roads.