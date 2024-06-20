FWMC Starts Washing, Sweeping Of Road
Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM
The district administration in collaboration with Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) started sweeping and washing of blood spots on the roads after dumping offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The district administration in collaboration with Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) started sweeping and washing of blood spots on the roads after dumping offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.
In this regard, Sheikhupura road near Crescent ground was washed on Thursday under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh. Chief Executive Officer FWMC Rauf Ahmad and other officers were present on the occasion.
Separately, The DC congratulated the officers as well staff of FWMC, District Council, Local Government and Municipal Committees for their outstanding performance during Eid holidays.
He cleared that public service was the main mission of the district administration and removing waste of sacrificial animals to provide clean environment to citizens was a great task which was fulfilled by the concerned departments amicably.
CEO FWMC Rauf Ahmad said that roads were being washed with anti-germs chemical while collection points had also been cleaned from the bad smell of animal waste.
Recent Stories
Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financ ..
Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees
415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah
Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class, medicines, property business ..
Realme GT 6 Pro: The True Flagship Killer Now Available for XXXX
District admin launches operation to check transport fares
IG Punjab issues relief orders after listening to police employees
Pakistan's dedication to int'l standard nautical products re-affirms its contrib ..
IG Punjab appreciates performance of Special Branch on Eid-ul-Azha
Eight brick kilns owner booked
CDA decides to establish Wildlife Safari Park
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts underscore leading role of carbon markets in KP to mobilize green financing in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Rs 17.4m released for medical expenses of 582 children of police employees26 minutes ago
-
415,569 domestic, 162 foreign tourists visited KP during Eid-ul-Azha holidays26 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over martyrdom of Hujjaj in Makkah26 minutes ago
-
Senators call for revising taxes on salaried class, medicines, property business, cement industry9 seconds ago
-
District admin launches operation to check transport fares10 seconds ago
-
IG Punjab issues relief orders after listening to police employees12 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's dedication to int'l standard nautical products re-affirms its contribution to global mari ..13 seconds ago
-
IG Punjab appreciates performance of Special Branch on Eid-ul-Azha15 seconds ago
-
Eight brick kilns owner booked17 seconds ago
-
CDA decides to establish Wildlife Safari Park20 seconds ago
-
Zero Waste Mission on Eid is great example of collaboration, says Maryam Nawaz25 seconds ago