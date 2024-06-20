FWMC starts washing, sweeping of road

The district administration in collaboration with Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) started sweeping and washing of blood spots on the roads after dumping offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The district administration in collaboration with Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) started sweeping and washing of blood spots on the roads after dumping offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.

In this regard, Sheikhupura road near Crescent ground was washed on Thursday under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh. Chief Executive Officer FWMC Rauf Ahmad and other officers were present on the occasion.

Separately, The DC congratulated the officers as well staff of FWMC, District Council, Local Government and Municipal Committees for their outstanding performance during Eid holidays.

He cleared that public service was the main mission of the district administration and removing waste of sacrificial animals to provide clean environment to citizens was a great task which was fulfilled by the concerned departments amicably.

CEO FWMC Rauf Ahmad said that roads were being washed with anti-germs chemical while collection points had also been cleaned from the bad smell of animal waste.