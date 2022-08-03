UrduPoint.com

FWMC To Ensure Cleanliness On Ashura Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FWMC to ensure cleanliness on Ashura day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has taken solid measures to ensure cleanliness on Ashura day, tenth of Muharram.

FWMC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Bilal Feroz, during his visit to Central Imambargah here on Wednesday, said that cleanliness of routes of Muharram processions was being carried out in two shifts and the management of Imambargahs is also being informed about it.

He also issued directions for sprinkling water on procession routes on a daily basis and deployment of waste pickers at night shifts.

Manager Operations Abdullah Nazir said that special teams had been constituted for cleanliness of roads in day and night on the Ashura day.

He said that manual cleanliness and routine scraping is also underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

