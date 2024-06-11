FWMC to ensure ideal cleanliness during Eid days: Rauf Ahmad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rauf Ahmad has said that FWMC will ensure ideal cleanliness arrangements during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha 2024.

In a radio program, he said that leaves of FWMC workers have been cancelled in addition to making them fully alert for immediate disposal of public complaints.

He said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for cleanliness of the whole city even during rain. In this connection, waste counters would be placed at important sites in addition to mobilizing the FWMC vehicles for immediate shifting and dumping the solid waste.

Responding to a question, he said that FWMC would keep its service camps fully functional during Eid days and the people could contact the company on its helplines and their complaints would be redressed on war-footing.