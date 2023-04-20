UrduPoint.com

FWMC To Start Zero Waste Operation In City

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 08:20 PM

FWMC to start zero waste operation in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) will utilize all available resources for ensuring cleansing of the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In this regard, the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness plan had been finalized and sanitation of eidgah, and routes concerned would be cleaned. The implementation of the cleanliness plan would be started from 'Chand Raat' and the operation would continue till the third day of Eid.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, the FWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Azeem Shaukat Awan said that Eid holidays of the operational department had been canceled for effective implementation of the cleanliness plan.

He added that mechanical sweeping of eidgahs, mosques and graveyards would be ensured.

The FWMC helpline 1139 will remain active round the clock during Eid days for registration of citizen's complaints.

General Manager Operations Ejaz Bandesha informed the meeting that under the cleanliness plan, over 700 eidgahs were being marked with plaster of paris. Around 56 mini-dumpers and 16 compactors were taking part in the operation and overall 200 vehicles would remain in the field during Eid holidays.

