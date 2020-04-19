UrduPoint.com
FWMC Workers Completing Quarantine Period Sent Home

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::After completion of 14-day quarantine period, nine workers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) have been sent back to their homes.

These workers had performed duties with returning pilgrims at Quarantine Center PARS Jhang road, therefore, they were kept under 14 days quarantine. After completion of such period they were sent back to homes with direction to isolate themselves at home for another period of 15 days.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool presented them floral bouquets along with other gifts to FWMC workers who were leaving for their homes.

They appreciated performance of FWMC workers and said that although waste workers provided services to pilgrims yet they are coronavirus negative and should keep themselves isolated.

Waste workers thanked the district administration and assured that they would remain always ready to serve the humanity and continue their duties with diligence and dedication in the future too. They also promised that they would keep themselves in quarantine for15 days for the sake of safety of their families.

