FWO Mining Initiative Workshop Held In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 11:42 PM

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) in its initiative for enabling the miners in far-flung areas of the country arranged a six days long mining workshop to train miners in the far-flung areas with modern techniques and the use of machinery

The mining workshop was organized from March 13 to 18 at HQ Bajaur Scouts (Khar) with joint efforts of FWO and FC KP (North).

The aim of the workshop was to give general awareness to local youth about mining techniques and the use of machinery employed in mining projects.

The team of trainers from the Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI), run by FWO, imparted training during the week-long workshop in which more than 200 individuals participated from Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

The Director CTTI and Commandant Bajaur Scouts distributed certificates among participants at the end of the workshop on March 18, 2023.

