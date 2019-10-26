UrduPoint.com
FWO Not To Observe Axle Load Limits On M-9 On Demand Of Traders: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:18 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had postponed implementation on the axle load limits for goods transporters on motorway M-9 for a year on the demand of traders community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had postponed implementation on the axle load limits for goods transporters on motorway M-9 for a year on the demand of traders community.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said FWO took the decision on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

