FWO opens first leg of Lahore Sialkot Motorway

First section of Lahore - Sialkot Motorway opened for public traffic.The total length of operative section is 22 km starts from Kala Shah Kaku and ends at Muridke Narowal Road .The remaining portion of 69 km will be opened in next few months

The completion of 91 km long Lahore - Sialkot Motorway constructed by Frontier Works Organization would enable traveling time to 50 minutes only. The motorway upon its full functioning will also reduce traffic burden on GT Road as well as on M2.