FWO starts construction work on Rwp Ring Road project

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on Monday started the construction work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza inaugurated the construction work and cut the ribbon at Thallian.

On the occasion, Director General, RDA Tahir Zafar Abbasi, Chief Engineer RDA Dr. Habib ul Haq Randhawa, FWO team Incharge Col. Muhammad Irfan and others were also present.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the construction work of 38.3 km long main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) under Rwp Ring Road project would be completed in two years under the supervision of RDA.

He said RDA had awarded the contract of Rwp Ring Road worth Rs 22.8 billion to the FWO and requested the authorities concerned to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

He said the basic aim of the project was to ease traffic congestion on the roads of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

On the occasion, the Chief Engineer RDA Dr Habib ul Haq Randhawa giving a detailed briefing on Rwp Ring Road project informed that the length for this project would 38.3 km.

The government of Punjab had approved the project which would be completed at a cost of Rs 33694.43 million.

He said the project's land acquisition cost would be Rs 6724.73 million while construction cost would be Rs 26969.70 million.

The Chief Engineer said the design speed would be 120 km/h. The Ring Road would comprise six lanes and five interchanges at National Highway (N-5) at Baanth and cross through Chakbeli Road, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and terminate at the motorway (M-2) at Thallian Interchange.

The Rwp Ring Road would cater the traffic issues by providing an alternative bypass by connecting N-5 with M-2, he added.