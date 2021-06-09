FWRDP provides free seeds, olive samplings to farmers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur, Fayaz Khan Sherpao Wednesday distributed free seeds and sampling of olives among farmers that were provided by FATA Water Resources Development Project (FWRDP)

Addressing the ceremony, he said that district Bajaur was endowed with plentiful of land that could be utilised in an efficient way to increase production.

He urged farmer to consult agriculture department for increasing production and utilise barren lands.

Speaking on the occasion, District Director Agriculture, Saeed Khan said our land was suitable for olive growing and olive plantation would change the fate of farmers and people associated with agriculture sector.

He said that department has various varieties of olives being grown in Spain and other developed countries adding growing olives would change the financial situation of farmers.