G-13 allottees to get possession of flats by June 30: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Works Syed Mehmood Shah on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the work on flats in G-13 is in progress and allottees would get possession by June 30.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding not giving occupation of plots to allottees of F-14, F-15 and non-resumption of construction work on Flats in Mouve Area in G-13 Islamabad, he said, that the issue of F-14 and F-15 is sub-judice and a decision on it is expected soon.

The parliamentary secretary said that soon after the decision of the court, the allottees will be given the possession of plots in F-14 and F-15. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani directed the Ministry of Housing's legal team to plead the case effectively in court.