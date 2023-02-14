UrduPoint.com

G-13&14 Residents To Get Missing Water Supply Line From Shah Allah Ditta Reservoir Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is planning to start construction of the missing link of the main water supply line from the Shah Allah Ditta reservoir for a sustainable water supply system in sectors G-13 and G-14.

"The authority has already approved a PC-I to complete a missing link of the main water conduction line from Shah Allah Ditta Reservoir to provide a permanent water supply system in sectors," sources in the FGEHA told APP.

They said that the main water line is about 14 km long, with the majority of it already laid out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The PC-I for the two km-long missing links has now been approved by FGEHA.

The sources said the project would be completed in a year on a priority basis as these regions now lack 2.5 MGD of water, and the authority planning to use this line to get an additional 1 MGD of water from Khanpur Dam.

Besides, the sources said these two sectors have been dealing with a severe shortage of drinking water for many years due to the lack of a water supply mechanism.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite the passage of more than two decades, the sectors have been unable to provide water supply, and residents were forced to rely on groundwater and a few tube wells.

According to the plan, the sectors would now formally be integrated into the CDA water supply network once the water supply from Khanpur Dam is established, while at the moment the CDA provides water tankers to the residents at discounted rates.

According to reports, the residents of the federal capital have long complained about a lack of water, especially during the summer.

