G-20 Countries Urged To Reject India's Invitation To Meeting In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon the G-20 countries to flatly refuse to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to participate in the forum's meeting in the UN-acknowledged disputed Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "India's plan to host G-20 meeting in Srinagar is meant to mislead the world about New Delhi's massive human rights violations in the occupied territory." Besides, he added, "The event is aimed at deflecting the world's attention away from the urgency to address the Kashmir dispute, which has put the peace of entire South Asian in jeopardy due to Modi regime's anti-Kashmir actions in Jammu and Kashmir.' The APHC spokesman said, "In view of the mounting pressure from human rights and media organizations include Amnesty International and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), New Delhi wants to distort the reality about Kashmiris' freedom struggle and also bolster its normalcy claims by conducting G-20 events in the territory.

" "By organizing the G-20 event in IIOJK, New Delhi intends to give legitimacy to its August 5, 2019 illegal actions in the territory," the spokesman added.

The fact is, the spokesman said, the international forum's event means nothing for the oppressed and subjugated Kashmiri people except for the spread of propaganda by the Modi government.

The APHC urged the G-20 countries to bear in mind that India, as per UN Security Council resolutions, in IIOJK, holding and participating in the global forum's event in the internationally-recognized disputed territory will be tantamount to undermining the World Body's own credibility.""G-20 leaders will be seen as siding with the oppressor if they accept tyrant Modi's invitation to visit IIOJK," the spokesman said and urged them to impress upon the Modi regime to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions, instead of inviting them to a disputed venue for the meeting.

