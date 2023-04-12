G-20 meeting has no relevance for Kashmir: Farooq Rehmani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):It has always been noted and acknowledged by members of the world body that Kashmir is a disputed territory and its future remained unsettled since, while the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been martyred in large numbers and thousands put behind bars during the last 32 years for rising peacefully against India's terror, tyranny and human rights atrocities in and along the besieged region of the Kashmiris. Therefore, there's is no sense in calling an international conference in the region, said Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League and ex-Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference to bring the disputed and volcanic situation of the region in focus.

He said that India was hoodwinking the world opinion, particularly the G-20 members for its nefarious regional designs and trying to convey the message that all was well in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The reality, he emphasized was totally different and the inhabitants of the area were under surveillance and siege from all sides; all basic civil rights and fundamental freedoms remain strangulated there , thousands were in jails all across India, press and platform was taboo for the people since the day of its merger with India in 2019.

He stated India not only violated bilateral agreements with Pakistan but it did not abide by the two CHR Commission reports of 2018 and 2019 on Jammu and Kashmir and continued to ridicule and flouting the international law, UN resolutions on Kashmir and other international obligations with regard to suggestions for the solution of the dispute. India was following a catch and kill policy and search operations in Kashmir were carried out to terrorize the majority of the population and to detain young men in as many numbers as possible. He said, nobody was safe and police intelligence agencies were chasing youth with ill intentions in their mind. Students and youth affiliated with political parties or not or civilians were being targeted in every part of the IIOJ&K.

He appealed to the UN to take cognizance of the threatening situation of Kashmir and invoke its relevant resolutions and rules to give relief to the suppressed population of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time he urged on the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir (OiC), to call a conference on the latest developments, especially the G-20 meeting called by India in Srinagar, which was in total violation of the international resolutions as Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute, he maintained.