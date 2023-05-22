G- 20 moot in Srinagar, a violation of UN resolution on Kashmir: Bilawal Bhuto

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said holding a G- 20 countries' tourism group meeting in Srinagar was a sheer violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Addressing special special session of the AJK legislative Assembly, he said the people of Kashmir had been denied of their basic right of self determination for decades and now holding a such meeting in a most militarized zone of the world was not the prove that normalcy had returned adding the right of the people could be usurped in the region.

