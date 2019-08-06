G-6 residents demand strict police action against snatching, theft

The residents of sector G-6 of the federal capital Tuesday demanded strict Police action against mobile snatching and theft encounters in the area which had allegedly gone rampant for the past many days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):The residents of sector G-6 of the federal capital Tuesday demanded strict Police action against mobile snatching and theft encounters in the area which had allegedly gone rampant for the past many days.

Talking to APP, Amjad Farooq area resident of sector G-6 said that he was deprived of his valaubles in the sector G-6's business zone where he was leaving the bank after transaction. "I have stopped my car at the traffic signal where an armed snatcher approached my car and opened the door without any fear and deprived me of my cellphone, cash, credit cards and wallet on gunpoint," he added.

He alleged that the complaint was lodged in the concerned police station where no action had been done.

Another resident, of sector G-6/2 requesting anonymity informed that he was robbed by an armed motorcyclist while moving towards market. He said the robber took his wallet and mobile phone on gunpoint. The victim said he had lodged a complaint in the Aabpara police station where progress was underway on the matter but no one had been arrested, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Aabpara Police Station Ghulam Rasool told APP that the most frequently reported areas of snatching and robbery incidents were Aabpara Market, Luqman Hakeem Road and G-6/2 area where the snatchers used to break in and dispossess people with their valuables.

He said that as many four different cases had been reported in two days where 3 snatching or theft cases were reported and another case was reported on a separate day.

"There has been unnecessary hue and cry made in the public circles where only four incidents had occurred in the vicinity," he added.

To a question, he said the complaints had been lodged and policemen were being deployed in civil clothes to monitor in the area along with enhanced patrolling being carried out especially in evening hours as most of the incidents occur during this time. "We are trying our level best and will soon arrest all of the robbers and snatchers involved in the cases," her added.

The main issue, SHO Ghulam Rasool said was in the sector G-6/2, where narrow streets barred the police party patrolling in the area to catch any miscreant if found in any theft incident.

The police patrolling teams round in the major streets and thorough fares where it gets difficult for them to get into those streets which would be focused, he added.

He said we were also trying to engage youth of the vicinity to create awareness among them to boycott such members of the society involved in robbery and snatching and also report about such people to the police.