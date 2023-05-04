ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :President of the Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD), an NGO active for world peace, dialogue, harmony and human rights, Dr Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum on Thursday said that holding a meeting of G20 countries in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a clear violation of international law and treaties.

He said these countries should boycott the meeting and urge India to implement the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

"This meeting is a failed attempt to fool the world, by which India wants to tell that there is peace in IIOJK, which is a complete lie and deception." In a statement issued here, Sardar Tahir Tabassum said, "India wants to commit more atrocities and violate the human rights of Kashmiris during the G20 meeting. The UN and other international organizations should stop India from this heinous act. " He said that the government of Pakistan should make an immediate and effective effort at the diplomatic level to stop this meeting in IIOJK by making effective contacts with the G20 countries.

India cannot hide its crimes from such a meeting in an internationally recognized disputed area and the status of the decisions taken in this meeting will be doubtful, he said adding he has appealed to China, Turkey and other powerful countries to boycott this meeting and postpone it. So that atrocities on the Kashmiri people can end under its guise.

Dr. Tahir Tabassum has also expected the effective Pakistani and Kashmiri representatives living abroad to play a strong role in boycotting this meeting through there elected representatives of their countries and campaign for it. "Whatever India does, it cannot suppress the right of self determination of Kashmiris to for long, nor can it tolerate state terrorism."