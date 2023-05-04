UrduPoint.com

G20 Countries' Meeting In IIOJK, Clear Violation Of Int'l Law: INSPAD

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

G20 countries' meeting in IIOJK, clear violation of int'l law: INSPAD

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :President of the Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD), an NGO active for world peace, dialogue, harmony and human rights, Dr Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum on Thursday said that holding a meeting of G20 countries in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a clear violation of international law and treaties.

He said these countries should boycott the meeting and urge India to implement the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

"This meeting is a failed attempt to fool the world, by which India wants to tell that there is peace in IIOJK, which is a complete lie and deception." In a statement issued here, Sardar Tahir Tabassum said, "India wants to commit more atrocities and violate the human rights of Kashmiris during the G20 meeting. The UN and other international organizations should stop India from this heinous act. " He said that the government of Pakistan should make an immediate and effective effort at the diplomatic level to stop this meeting in IIOJK by making effective contacts with the G20 countries.

India cannot hide its crimes from such a meeting in an internationally recognized disputed area and the status of the decisions taken in this meeting will be doubtful, he said adding he has appealed to China, Turkey and other powerful countries to boycott this meeting and postpone it. So that atrocities on the Kashmiri people can end under its guise.

Dr. Tahir Tabassum has also expected the effective Pakistani and Kashmiri representatives living abroad to play a strong role in boycotting this meeting through there elected representatives of their countries and campaign for it. "Whatever India does, it cannot suppress the right of self determination of Kashmiris to for long, nor can it tolerate state terrorism."

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Turkey China Jammu From Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

55 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

58 minutes ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

58 minutes ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve S ..

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

2 hours ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.