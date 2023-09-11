Open Menu

G20 Heads Urged To Put Pressure On India To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Pro-freedom organizations through the posters pasted in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir Valley have appealed to the G20 countries to put pressure on the Modi-led Indian government to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters, displayed by pro-freedom organizations, including Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Resistance Youth Forum J&K, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement and Jammu Kashmir Youth Movement, urged the World Body to implement its Kashmir-related resolutions and settle the dispute forever.

The posters read, "Play role in release of all Kashmiri political detainees," "India is using this international forum to legalize its brutal repression in Indian occupied Kashmir and paddle falsehoods of normalcy", "Jammu and Kashmir is under Indian military and police siege since August 2019".

The posters ask G20, "Do you know India is the worst violator of freedoms of expression and opinion and do you believe in human rights and peace, if so, why you, G20 countries, are guests of the worst violator, India."The posters called upon the international community to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The posters appealed to G20 members that they should realize that India's ulterior motives behind holding the groupings meeting in IIOJK is nothing but to hide its anti-Kashmir agenda and demand of the UN resolutions by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

