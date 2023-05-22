G20 meeting in IIOJK, a failed attempt of Modi Govt to mislead world following Aug 5, 2019 illegal actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The holding of G20 meeting in the illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the fascist Indian government is being termed as another failed attempt of fascist Modi Govt to mislead international community on the name of tourism and development after revoking special status of the held valley on August 5, 2019 in the internationally disputed territory.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan told APP on Monday that decision to hold G20 tourism meeting at the disputed territory Srinagar in IIOJK was another failed attempt of the fascist Modi Govt to misguide international community including G8 members of an unending state terrorism, human rights abuses and attrocities in the held valley.

He said Indian occupied forces have unleashed terrorism, gender violence and collective punishment as a weapon of war against the oppressed Kashmiris in a bid to suppress their legitimate freedom movement in IIOJK.

After illegally revoking the special status of the IIOJ&K on August 5, 2019, he said the fascist Modi government has staged the G8 meeting at Srinagar to misguide the international community on the name of tourism and development.

He said the sealing of IIOJK on occasion of G8 has badly exposed India disregards for international laws and UNSC resolutions. The Kashmiris of the held valley were subjected to unending humans rights' violations, terrorism and war crimes.

Misal Khan, retired Information officer said India staged G8 drama after Modi Govt atrocities were exposed before masses.

He said the Kashmiris were deprived of all kinds of liberties including freedom of speech, media, internet, jobs, land and properties in the held Kashmir that was virtually turned into a military jail by nearly 900,000 occupied forces with no regards for humans rights, international laws and UN charter.

He said the oppressed Kashmiris had been subjected to inhuman torture by Indian occupation forces, which include stripping naked, beatings with iron rods, heavy roller treatment, electrocution, hanging from ceiling, burning of the body with iron rods, solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, sexualized torture including rape, molestation and sodomy.

He said the fascists Modi government's illegal and unconstitutional acts of August 5, 2019 has exposed his deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Gillani Group) told APP on Monday that the India can't hide its state terrorism by staging G8 meeting drama at Srinagar.

He said that September 2021's Pakistani dossier has badly exposed India's involvement in the war crimes, human rights abuses, genocide and torture of innocent Kashmiris in the held valley.

Since 1989, he said over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

He said about 8,652 unmarked graves has been identified in 89 villages of six districts in the occupied valley and bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

Talking to APP, Mushtaq Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League said that Indians occupying forces were using snipers and cluster ammunitions besides children and women as human shields during encounters and innocent Kashmiris to sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps, which testified Modi government's involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

He said the butcher of Indian Gujrat' under a nefarious plan had tried to take away from Kashmiris their identity, history, language and culture.

He said all the ethno-religious communities living in occupied Kashmir including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and others had now realized how India was snatching away from Kashmiris their lands and reducing them to second class citizens.

He said the new land lease rules introduced in IIOJ&K allowing non-Kashmiris to purchase agricultural land for commercial and other non-agricultural purposes was another manifestation of India's colonial-settler mindset.

He said Indian Army has been given sweeping powers to take possession of agricultural land and residential areas in any part of IIOJK, after declaring them as "strategic". Reportedly over 430,000 Kanals of land are already under illegal possession of the Indian military and paramilitary forces, he added.

Mushtaq said Indian forces even didn't allow mass ritual and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani and has forcefully snatched his body from the bereaved family and buried him at night.

Similarly, great hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case to silence his strong voice for Kashmirs freedom while great freedom fighter Burhan Wani was killed in a fake encounter by the Indian occupation forces.

He claimed that the Indian Govt had provided about six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there.

He said the gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves and imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris have exposed the involvement of Indian forces in war crimes and state terrorism.

He said India was reluctant to carry out a forensic investigation of the unmarked mass graves in IIOJ&K and did not allow independent observers for its spot verification.

He said the burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal in recent past had exposed Modi's tyranny against minorities.

He said mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were vandalized by the saffron-wearing youth in the recent past planned attacks on the Muslims population.

Ambasssdor Mansoor said on April 21, 1948, he UN Security Council had adopted an important resolution on Kashmir, adding the basic formula for settlement of the issue was incorporated in the resolutions of the UN Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted on August 13, 1948 and January 5, 1949.

Ambasaaor Manzoor said these were not the routine resolutions as their provisions were negotiated in detail by the UN Commission with India and Pakistan after getting the consent of both the governments, constituting a binding and solemn international agreement about the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

He said the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India contravened multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948 and was subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

"This declaration was applied to all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from abuse, exploitation, maltreatment and all kinds of violence besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR," he said.

He said India went against several passed UN Security Council's resolutions by revoking the IIOJK's special status on August 5, 2019.

He said international community should look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris.

He deplored the UNSC members' apathy towards addressal of Kashmir dispute, which was a flashpoint between two nuclear armed neighboring countries.

Ambassador Manzoor said the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and another war on this lingering issue would prove disastrous for the entire region and its negative repercussions would go beyond borders.

The experts urged UN and G8 countries to put presure on Modi Govt to restore special status of IIOJK for meaningful negotiation on Kashmir dispute.

They said resolution of this lingering issue was imperative for regional peace and stability besides socioeconomic propensity of billions of people.