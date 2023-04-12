Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

G20 Meeting In Occupied Kashmir Not Acceptable: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

G20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir not acceptable: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that the India's decision to convene the G20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir was not acceptable.

In a talk with APP, he urged the G20 countries not to join the meeting called by India in the Occupied Kashmir as it was continuously violating the international laws and United Nations resolutions.

According to the reports, the third meeting of G20 Tourism Working Group under India's G20 Presidency would be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, informed that Ulema and religious leaders of other faith were planning to hold a world conference here in November in which Pope Francis, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Imam of the Holy Kaaba and important leaders of the Islamic world would be invited.

He said the Council had an important role against extremism, terrorism and sectarianism and urged the leaders of all religions to pay attention on the situation in Palestine and Kashmir as practical steps were needed to stop the atrocities being committed by India and Israel in the Occupied Kashmir and Palestine respectively.

He said that India wanted to create unrest in the region as its atrocities were increasing in the Occupied Kashmir with every passing day.

He expressed the hope that India would not be able to take religious scholars included in G20 in the Occupied Kashmir. The Pakistan Ulema Council in consultation with government official and institution concerned would announce a future strategy soon in this regard, he maintained.

Ashrafi said Ulema and Mashaykh would observe as an 'Ashra of reverence of Haramain Sharifain and Al-Aqsa' from Ramazan 21, to 29 across the country.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Israel Palestine Srinagar Middle East May November All From Government Kaaba

Recent Stories

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measure ..

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measures for economic stability

1 second ago
 SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against ..

SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against his disqualification

3 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental Reform’ of IFIs, MDBs to ad ..

10 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

40 minutes ago
 Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.