UrduPoint.com

GA Gulzar Condemns Upsurge In Arrest Spree By Indian Troops In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

GA Gulzar condemns upsurge in arrest spree by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in IIOJK has strongly condemned the upsurge in arrest spree during house raids and so-called cordon and search operations by Indian troops in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said it is extremely unfortunate that, on one hand, basic human rights are continuously being trampled through force in the occupied territory, while on the other, youth, political leaders and activists are being arrested and put behind the bars on daily basis with the sole aim to force them to give up their freedom struggle.

The APHC Vice Chairman said the Kashmiri people have been facing enormous hardships for the past over seven decades and their miseries, instead of fading away, are increasing manifold with each passing day. He said anyone who raises voice against the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK is booked on flimsy grounds.

He said the people of IIOJK are not demanding anything new but fulfillment of the promises made to them by the Indian leadership that the dispute over Kashmir will be resolved according to their aspirations.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said the Kashmiri people are struggling to get rid of India's illegal occupation through a peaceful and democratic formula of right to self-determination. He added that extrajudicial killings, detentions, torture and other human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops against the freedom-loving people of Kashmir would not deter them from pursuing the sacred cause of freedom.

The APHC leader deplored the silence of the world community, especially the United Nations, on the atrocities committed by Indian troops against the innocent and unarmed people of the occupied territory.

He maintained that the enormous sufferings faced by the Kashmiris were directly linked to the unresolved Kashmir dispute and appealed to the world to take steps for its settlement in accordance with the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Hurriyat Conference Srinagar Media All From

Recent Stories

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

38 minutes ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

1 hour ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

2 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

2 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

2 hours ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this su ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The must-have earphones this summer for your music, calls and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>