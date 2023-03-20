UrduPoint.com

GA Gulzar Demands Probe Into Chattisinghpora, All Other IIOJK Massacres By Global Body

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 07:18 PM

GA Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, all other IIOJK massacres by global body

Senior APHC leader Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that the Chattisinghpora massacre was a sinister conspiracy hatched by India to divide Kashmiris on religious lines and defame Kashmir's legitimate freedom movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Senior APHC leader Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that the Chattisinghpora massacre was a sinister conspiracy hatched by India to divide Kashmiris on religious lines and defame Kashmir's legitimate freedom movement.

In a statement issued in Srinagar on the 23rd anniversary of the Sikh massacre by Indian agencies in Chattisinghpora, he said that the carnage was carried out to give an impression to the world that Sikhs were killed by Kashmiri mujahideen on the behest of Pakistan. However, the world did not buy the Indian malicious propaganda, reported Kashmir Media Service on Monday.

On March 25, five days after the massacre, the Indian army arrested six innocent Kashmiris and killed them in a fake encounter at Patribal and labeled them as foreign militants, who the Indian army blamed for the Sikh massacre. However, the investigation exposed the Indian drama and it was proved that the Indian army had killed the innocent villagers to hide its heinous crime.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said that India's history was replete with such dastardly acts and conspiracies, especially when it comes to New Delhi's way of handling the freedom movement in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the massacre was aimed at creating hatred and communal rift in the territory to malign the freedom movement. He hailed the Kashmiris for foiling Indian intrigues with unity.

The APHC leader said that minorities were a part and parcel of the Kashmiri society and they were being targeted by India for ulterior motives.

He demanded probes by international agencies into all massacres in Kashmir including the massacre of Chattisinghpora.

The APHC leader expressed gratitude to OIC for its consistent support to the Kashmir freedom movement. He also thanked Pakistan for playing the role of an ambassador of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Militants World Army Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Buy March Media All Unity Foods Limited OIC

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

19 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

19 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

19 minutes ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

20 minutes ago
 Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' ..

Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' Domestic Transfers From Octobe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.