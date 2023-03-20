GA Gulzar demands probe into Chattisinghpora, all other IIOJK massacres by global body

Senior APHC leader Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that the Chattisinghpora massacre was a sinister conspiracy hatched by India to divide Kashmiris on religious lines and defame Kashmir's legitimate freedom movement

In a statement issued in Srinagar on the 23rd anniversary of the Sikh massacre by Indian agencies in Chattisinghpora, he said that the carnage was carried out to give an impression to the world that Sikhs were killed by Kashmiri mujahideen on the behest of Pakistan. However, the world did not buy the Indian malicious propaganda, reported Kashmir Media Service on Monday.

On March 25, five days after the massacre, the Indian army arrested six innocent Kashmiris and killed them in a fake encounter at Patribal and labeled them as foreign militants, who the Indian army blamed for the Sikh massacre. However, the investigation exposed the Indian drama and it was proved that the Indian army had killed the innocent villagers to hide its heinous crime.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said that India's history was replete with such dastardly acts and conspiracies, especially when it comes to New Delhi's way of handling the freedom movement in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the massacre was aimed at creating hatred and communal rift in the territory to malign the freedom movement. He hailed the Kashmiris for foiling Indian intrigues with unity.

The APHC leader said that minorities were a part and parcel of the Kashmiri society and they were being targeted by India for ulterior motives.

He demanded probes by international agencies into all massacres in Kashmir including the massacre of Chattisinghpora.

The APHC leader expressed gratitude to OIC for its consistent support to the Kashmir freedom movement. He also thanked Pakistan for playing the role of an ambassador of the Kashmiri people.