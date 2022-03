GA Gulzar slapped with PSA, shifted to Srinagar jail

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Indian authorities shifted Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conderence (APHC)Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar from Battamaloo police station to Central Jail, Srinagar IndianIllegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

He was slapped with black Law Public Safety Act by District Magistrate, Srinagar, this evening, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.