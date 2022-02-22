Gabin Jabba snow festival preparations finalized: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan Tuesday said that all the preparations have been finalized for a three-day snow sports and cultural festival at the scenic Gabin Jabba

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan Tuesday said that all the preparations have been finalized for a three-day snow sports and cultural festival at the scenic Gabin Jabba.

Junaid Khan said that the festival in the scenic Gabin Jabba will be organized from February 25 to 27.

He said that food stalls would be arranged to highlight the local culture and traditional food of the area.

He said that colorful sports activities would be arranged in the festival like Judo, table tennis, badminton, wrestling, archery etc.