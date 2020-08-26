UrduPoint.com
Gabriela Cuevas Barron Visits Lahore Museum

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:43 PM

Gabriela Cuevas Barron visits Lahore Museum

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Wednesday visited Lahore Museum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Wednesday visited Lahore Museum.

Director Lahore Museum Tariq Mahmood Javaid received her and briefed about Museum collections.

Additinal Director Noshaba Anjum showed the rare collection of coins.

On the occasion, Gabriela Cuevas Barron took keen interest in coins collection and appreciated the master pieces of Gandhara gallery.

She also visited Islamic and painting galleries of the Museum.

More Stories From Pakistan

