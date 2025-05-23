Gadai police solve two robbery cases, recover Rs 5m, suspects arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a remarkable display of professionalism and swift action, Gadai Police in Dera Ghazi Khan successfully traced and solved two major robbery incidents in a short span of time, recovering a total of Rs 5 million and arresting the culprits involved.

In the first incident, armed robbers snatched Rs 1.5 million in cash from an employee of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Acting promptly on intelligence, police teams arrested the suspects from Fort Munro and recovered the entire stolen amount.

The second robbery took place on May 22, 2025, in Bakhri Colony, where two armed motorcyclists forcefully took Rs 3.5 million from a citizen who was carrying the amount for a property registration deal.

Utilizing modern investigation techniques, Gadai Police identified and apprehended the suspects involved, and recovered the full amount.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan, personally handed over the recovered cash to the victims in both cases and commended the police teams for their efficient work. He reaffirmed that the police force is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Ali, also praised DSP City Rana Iqbal, SHO Gadai Police Station Karam Elahi, and their team for their outstanding efforts, reaffirming the department’s zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements.