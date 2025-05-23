Open Menu

Gadai Police Solve Two Robbery Cases, Recover Rs 5m, Suspects Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Gadai police solve two robbery cases, recover Rs 5m, suspects arrested

In a remarkable display of professionalism and swift action, Gadai Police in Dera Ghazi Khan successfully traced and solved two major robbery incidents in a short span of time, recovering a total of Rs 5 million and arresting the culprits involved

Dera Ghazi khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a remarkable display of professionalism and swift action, Gadai Police in Dera Ghazi Khan successfully traced and solved two major robbery incidents in a short span of time, recovering a total of Rs 5 million and arresting the culprits involved.

In the first incident, armed robbers snatched Rs 1.5 million in cash from an employee of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Acting promptly on intelligence, police teams arrested the suspects from Fort Munro and recovered the entire stolen amount.

The second robbery took place on May 22, 2025, in Bakhri Colony, where two armed motorcyclists forcefully took Rs 3.5 million from a citizen who was carrying the amount for a property registration deal.

Utilizing modern investigation techniques, Gadai Police identified and apprehended the suspects involved, and recovered the full amount.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Captain (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan, personally handed over the recovered cash to the victims in both cases and commended the police teams for their efficient work. He reaffirmed that the police force is fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Ali, also praised DSP City Rana Iqbal, SHO Gadai Police Station Karam Elahi, and their team for their outstanding efforts, reaffirming the department’s zero-tolerance policy against criminal elements.

Recent Stories

Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-e ..

Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination

5 minutes ago
 Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a procl ..

Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender

5 minutes ago
 Senate body elects new chairman

Senate body elects new chairman

5 minutes ago
 Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Bal ..

Undeniable evidence of Indian-Backed Terror in Balochistan: Minister of State f ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; annou ..

UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan

40 minutes ago
 IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations s ..

IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations schedule

5 minutes ago
AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its ..

AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitim ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus ..

Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson

11 minutes ago
 FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-2 ..

FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot

55 minutes ago
 NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Pun ..

NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP

12 minutes ago
 National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

12 minutes ago
 PIA explores cooperation with Romania

PIA explores cooperation with Romania

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan