Gadani Shipbreaking Yard restored with implementation of SOPs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Gadani Shipbreaking Yard was restored on conditional permission of fully implementing standard operating produce (SOPs) on Wednesday while workers also appreciated this measure of provincial government for reopening the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard.

According to an official handout, the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard service was restarted on the special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Aliani.

In the light of orders of Environment Jahangir Kakar, Senior Technical Engineer of the Department Muhammad Khan Otmankhel has diligently and diligently prepared for the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard by the Environmental Protection Agency for world-class SOPS Shipbreaking Industry and by the Department of Environment.

The world's third-largest shipbreaking industry has been made conditional on the implementation of the SOPs. The Pakistan Shipbreakers Association welcomes the permission to operate the industry under the SOPs from the international market for the Gadani shipbreaking industry. Shipbuilding has begun. It is worth noting that the global Corona epidemic has cost the economies of many countries around the world, and the closure of industries has resulted in large-scale employment and taxes for governments. Revenue collection targets severely affected, including the shipbreaking industry in Gadani, Pakistan's coastal strip.

The situation of coronavirus is under control in Lasbela, the second largest industrial city of the province. Gadani Shipbreaking Yard Muhammad Khan Otmankhel, Technical Engineer, Environment Department, along with his team has started fieldwork to restore Gadani Shipbreaking Industry under the implementation of SOPs.

Industries will have access to raw materials for steel production as per the requirements of the country and will also be able to supply standard series for ongoing development schemes in the country. It should be noted that Gadani Shipbreaking Industry manufactures 75,000 allied industries and earthquake-proof series across the country.

Industrial companies such as the world-class Faizan Steel Mills are connected and the revival of the Gadani Shipbreaking Industry will also provide employment to millions of people.

Gadani's workers said we would fully follow precautionary measures against the global epidemic virus and thanked The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliani, Minister for Environment Mitha Khan, Secretary Environment DG Environment Jahangir Kakar and Engineer Muhammad Khan Otmankhel for the restoration of Gadani Shipbreaking Yard.