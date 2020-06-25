UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gadani Shipbreaking Yard Restored With Implementation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:57 AM

Gadani Shipbreaking Yard restored with implementation of SOPs

Gadani Shipbreaking Yard was restored on conditional permission of fully implementing standard operating produce (SOPs) on Wednesday while workers also appreciated this measure of provincial government for reopening the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Gadani Shipbreaking Yard was restored on conditional permission of fully implementing standard operating produce (SOPs) on Wednesday while workers also appreciated this measure of provincial government for reopening the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard.

According to an official handout, the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard service was restarted on the special instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Aliani.

In the light of orders of Environment Jahangir Kakar, Senior Technical Engineer of the Department Muhammad Khan Otmankhel has diligently and diligently prepared for the Gadani Shipbreaking Yard by the Environmental Protection Agency for world-class SOPS Shipbreaking Industry and by the Department of Environment.

The world's third-largest shipbreaking industry has been made conditional on the implementation of the SOPs. The Pakistan Shipbreakers Association welcomes the permission to operate the industry under the SOPs from the international market for the Gadani shipbreaking industry. Shipbuilding has begun. It is worth noting that the global Corona epidemic has cost the economies of many countries around the world, and the closure of industries has resulted in large-scale employment and taxes for governments. Revenue collection targets severely affected, including the shipbreaking industry in Gadani, Pakistan's coastal strip.

The situation of coronavirus is under control in Lasbela, the second largest industrial city of the province. Gadani Shipbreaking Yard Muhammad Khan Otmankhel, Technical Engineer, Environment Department, along with his team has started fieldwork to restore Gadani Shipbreaking Industry under the implementation of SOPs.

Industries will have access to raw materials for steel production as per the requirements of the country and will also be able to supply standard series for ongoing development schemes in the country. It should be noted that Gadani Shipbreaking Industry manufactures 75,000 allied industries and earthquake-proof series across the country.

Industrial companies such as the world-class Faizan Steel Mills are connected and the revival of the Gadani Shipbreaking Industry will also provide employment to millions of people.

Gadani's workers said we would fully follow precautionary measures against the global epidemic virus and thanked The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliani, Minister for Environment Mitha Khan, Secretary Environment DG Environment Jahangir Kakar and Engineer Muhammad Khan Otmankhel for the restoration of Gadani Shipbreaking Yard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Lasbela Market From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

3 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.