UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gadgets' Use Posing Threats To Children Mental Health: Health Experts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

Gadgets' use posing threats to children mental health: Health experts

Health experts on Wednesday said that the use of gadgets is increasing day by day and is posing serious threats to mental health of children and adults in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Health experts on Wednesday said that the use of gadgets is increasing day by day and is posing serious threats to mental health of children and adults in Pakistan.

They were addressing the participants of panel discussion on 'Managing Mental Health in a Digitalized Society' on second day of concurrent sessions of 22nd Sustainable Development Policy Institute's (SDPI) conference titled Sustainable Development in a Digital Society.

Dr Shakil Malik from United Kingdom emphasized that mental health is becoming an epidemic in Pakistan, where 20 percent people are the victims of mental illness which is causing other serious health problems such as cardiovascular diseases.

He said, in Pakistan, mental health facilities are close to non-existent, urging quarters concerned to address this issue by different means.

He said the drug addiction, use of alcohol, cyber bullying and suicide rates are increasing day by day and have become serious issues around the globe.

He said that 25 percent of men and 35 percent women are suffering from mental illness in Pakistan. He added national monitoring by government is needed so that digital crimes can be controlled.

He said that they should focus on all the issues which are caused by mental Illness. He emphasized that depression as an illness, caused by constant bombardment of information which is irrelevant to them and their lives.

Other health experts highlighted a game 'Blue Whale' that has threatened the lives of Pakistani children. They said three children were affected by this game in Peshawar and one of them committed suicide.

They said that by 2030, depression would become the leading cause of disability. They said that use of meditation apps should be promoted which can easily be accessed.

They suggested that there should be proper rules and regulations for use of digital technology by the government. They said that the digital technology has both pros and cons.

They said that by the end of 2030, a large number of people would be suffering from mental health problems induced by digitalization of our society and beyond.

They said that many users of social media are being affected by its extensive use which should be monitored by the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Social Media Threatened Suicide United Kingdom Women All From Government Depression

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

2 hours ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

2 hours ago

NATO Members Increase Readiness of Military Forces ..

1 minute ago

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Modernizing NATO ..

1 minute ago

Serbia Takes Putin's Advice in Purchase of New Rus ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.