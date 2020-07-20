Gadoon police recover 3515gm hashish in two actions

The Gadoon Industrial State police on Monday recovered big quantity of hashish in two separate actions and arrested the drug paddlers, said a press release issued here from the office of DPO Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Gadoon Industrial State police on Monday recovered big quantity of hashish in two separate actions and arrested the drug paddlers, said a press release issued here from the office of DPO Swabi.

The action was part of ongoing crackdown initiated by Swabi police against the drugs business following strict directives of DPO.

A police team under the headship of DSP Topi, Iftikhar Ali and SHO Gadoon, Shamsul Qamar and other police officials raided the den of a narcotics dealer on a tip-off in Muqbara area of Gandaf and arrested one Shiraz Muhammad, resident of Gandaf with possession of 1705 grams hashish.

Meanwhile, in another action on Road No 4, Karkhana Jaat, Gandaf, police arrested one Ghulam Nabi and recovered 1810 grams hashish from his possession.

Gadoon police registered separate cases against both the accused under Narcotics Act and started probe.

Further investigation was underway.