Gahanwer Ali Laghari posted as DG Bureau of Statistics board

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Mr. Gahanwer Ali Laghari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19), Additional Secretary, Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Director General (DG) (BS-19/BS-20), Bureau of Statistics, Planning and Development Board, Sindh.

Currently he was also holding additional charge of the post of Special Secretary (Prison), Home Department, said a news release.

He was assigned to hold the charge with immediate effect and until further ordersThe posting has relieved Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio, Additional Director (BS-19), Bureau of Statistics, Planningand Development board who was holding look after charge of the post.