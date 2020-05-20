UrduPoint.com
Gahanwer Ali Laghari Posted As DG Bureau Of Statistics Board

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Gahanwer Ali Laghari posted as DG Bureau of Statistics board

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Mr. Gahanwer Ali Laghari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19), Additional Secretary, Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Director General (DG) (BS-19/BS-20), Bureau of Statistics, Planning and Development Board, Sindh.

Currently he was also holding additional charge of the post of Special Secretary (Prison), Home Department, said a news release.

He was assigned to hold the charge with immediate effect and until further ordersThe posting has relieved Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio, Additional Director (BS-19), Bureau of Statistics, Planningand Development board who was holding look after charge of the post.

