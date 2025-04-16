GAIN delegation visit PFA office, landmark MoU signed

Open Menu

A high-level delegation from the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) visited the headquarters of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday and held a detailed meeting with Director General Asim Javed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) visited the headquarters of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday and held a detailed meeting with Director General Asim Javed.

The discussions revolved around strengthening nutrition programs and enhancing food security across the province.

During the visit, the Punjab Food Authority and GAIN signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant step towards collaborative efforts to improve nutrition standards in Punjab.

“We are embarking on a mission to transform the nutrition landscape in Punjab,” said DG PFA Asim Javed. “The authority is committed to addressing malnutrition and for that, a special task force will soon be established to raise awareness across the province.”

The two sides agreed to expand the scope of school and community nutrition programs.

DG Asim Javed also announced that the PFA, in collaboration with GAIN, will procure modern machinery for efficient nutrition screening.

A comprehensive five-year road map focusing on food safety will also be developed jointly with GAIN. “Due to widespread malnutrition, children are becoming increasingly vulnerable to diseases. Tackling nutritional challenges in children requires a complete, well-structured action plan,” stated the DG.

Emphasizing the importance of early education, he added, “It is crucial to educate today’s students on nutrition issues. Our food experts are actively training children on consuming nutrient-rich diets.”

He further stressed the urgency of long-term commitment: “To prevent stunting, consistent efforts from the beginning are necessary. The Punjab Food Authority has taken the initiative to train children, and we are confident that this will yield positive outcomes.”

