Gajar Halwa Demands Increase As Cold Wave Grips Peshawar Valley
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The demand of Gajar Halwa, Chappli Kabab and others traditional seasonal foods registered upward increase in provincial capital due to sudden fall of temperature especially in nights.
Great rush is being witnessed on the stalls and shops selling Gajar Halwa, Chappli Kabab, Sri Paye and Chicken Corn Soup alongwith Kashmiri tea in city and cantonment areas during nights in Peshawar where people along with families are seen to enjoy these items in order to keep themselves warm.
On Sunday, the shops at Namak Mandi at Peshawar City, Fawara Chowk at cantonment area and Qissa Khwani bazaars attracted a large number of foodies after the cold wave has griped Peshawar valley.
The foodies have complained about overcharging by the shopkeepers who decorated their shops with buntings to attract customers.
Vendors’ shops were also setup in all main squares and bazaars keeping in view of high demands of chicken corn soups, Peshawar and Kashmiris tea, boil eggs and Gajar Halwa by the consumers.
“Chicken Corn Soup is high in demand in Peshawar. Last night, I had prepared two drums of corn soup and it all sells like hot cakes,” said Fayaz Khan, a vendor at Fowara Chowk food street told APP.
The peshwarties are taking keen interest in soups, Chappli Kabab and Gajar halwa these days and some times they refused parcel orders for homes.
Khan cited the reason of high increase of consumers was due to improvement in security and law and order situation in Peshawar.
Even the influential families with kids are waiting for their turns in cars at Fawara Chowk to enjoy Chappli Kabab and chicken Halwa along a bowl of chicken corn soup at Peshawar.
“I came from Nowshera to enjoy Gajar Halwa and Peshawari green tea that is famous all over the country,” said Faraz Khan, a labourer at Qisa Khwani bazaar here.
Taking a sip of Chicken corn soup at the stall, he said that inspite of the fact that there was so much dust around Peshawar, he could not resist the temptation.
He said the arrival of a large number of domestic and foreign tourists in Pakistan this year showed that peace was fully returned to the country and business activities jacked up.
Faraz Khan said one could not deny that there were host of benefits of taking chicken soup, but extreme care should be taken to ensure its hygienic serving.
“Only those should be allowed to set up stalls who assured the authorities to maintain hygienic standards and maintain quality.”
They said prices of soups and Gajar halwa was comparatively high this year against last year that needed to be checked by the district administration.
APP/fam/1810
