'Gajar Ka Halwa' Favourite Winter Delight Demand Picks Up

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:19 PM

'Gajar ka Halwa' favourite winter delight demand picks up

A delicious sweet commonly known 'Gajar ka Halwa' a favourite winter delight among people these days and its demand goes up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :A delicious sweet commonly known 'Gajar ka Halwa' a favourite winter delight among people these days and its demand goes up.

A shopkeeper at G-9 markaz said,"The demand of this delicious sweet picks up these days as number of people come in the evening and buy this item to enjoy after their dinner meal.

" Another shopkeeper at Aabpara market said,"The price also goes up as the demand increased at various places served quality and quantity both to facilitate people."A housewife Hina Sohail said,"Specially my children and my mother in law demand 'Gajar ka Halwa' in intense cold to enjoy it with hot delight."A resident Rizwan Raza said,"To enjoy winter with winter delights makes it more enjoyable as it has also health benefits to increase blood and make immune system strong."

