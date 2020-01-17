'Gajar ka Halwa' favourite winter delight demand picks up

A delicious sweet commonly known 'Gajar ka Halwa' a favourite winter delight among people these days and its demand goes up

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :A delicious sweet commonly known 'Gajar ka Halwa' a favourite winter delight among people these days and its demand goes up.

A shopkeeper at G-9 markaz said,"The demand of this delicious sweet picks up these days as number of people come in the evening and buy this item to enjoy after their dinner meal.

" Another shopkeeper at Aabpara market said,"The price also goes up as the demand increased at various places served quality and quantity both to facilitate people." A housewife Hina Sohail said,"Specially my children and my mother in law demand 'Gajar ka Halwa' in intense cold to enjoy it with hot delight." A resident Rizwan Raza said,"To enjoy winter with winter delights makes it more enjoyable as it has also health benefits to increase blood and make immune system strong."