Gajju Khan Medical College Holds White Coat Ceremony For MBBS Students

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Gajju Khan Medical College holds white coat ceremony for MBBS students

Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC-MTI) Swabi Wednesday arranged white coat ceremony to welcome the first-year MBBS students into the medical profession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC-MTI) Swabi Wednesday arranged white coat ceremony to welcome the first-year MBBS students into the medical profession.

Speaking on the occasion The Dean and CEO Gajju Khan Medical College Prof Dr Shams-Ur-Rahman said that the white coat, which the students were wearing, was not just ceremonial but the beginning of a new journey of passion, humanity, and responsibility.

"Thus wearing a white coat means you have chosen to dedicate your life to the needs of others," the Dean added.

He said that the provincial government has approved its building for the medical college for which more than 2.5 billion has been allocated and work on the new and separate building will be started soon.

Prof Dr Shams-Ur-Rahman welcomed all newly enrolled students in MBBS and assured them to provide all facilities within the college. Dean said in his address that there would be no compromise on discipline in the college, he urged new students to follow discipline and study wholeheartedly.

He advised students to concentrate on the academic and clinical assignments given to them and give utmost importance to the patients who were a source of learning and training for them. He urged the new students to spend their energies in academics and research to help ailing humanity.

Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mehboob, Medical Director Dr Shahid Nisar Khalid, and other senior faculty members and Doctors also grace the occasion and wish them all the best.

Spokesperson GKMC-MTI told that the white coat ceremony has not been held in the past two years due to adverse conditions of Covid-19 but the trend has resumed in the medical college after covid-19 cases reduction and SOPs relaxation.

He said that the Administration of GKMC-MTI enrolled 18 students from Tribal Districts implementing the quota allocated for them.

