Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi holds colourful Arts Festival, attracts students, families

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Gajju Khan Medical College Shah Mansoor Swabi organized its first colourful Art Festival of the year with a large number of students and families turned up.

There was colourful art decorating the courtyard of the college with various food stalls also set up. Games were arranged in which students participated enthusiastically. The students were well entertained with refreshment stalls shawarma and roundtable discussions.

Dean CEO Gajju Khan Medical College Prof. Dr. Shamsur Rehman in his speech at the opening ceremony of the festival said that the College is achieving successive successes in the field of education.

Many students have cleared Part-I in exams as well. Dean visited the various stalls and appreciated the efforts of the students, remembering that this was the first art festival this year, before which the colourful fair was organized in the year 2022.

It should be noted that this kind of festival is organized under the auspices of the Social Welfare Society of the college, which is headed by Professor Asif Kamal Marwat, Head of the Department of Psychiatry.

