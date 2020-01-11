UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G.A.Khan Tariq Now Lahore Bar President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:04 PM

G.A.Khan Tariq now Lahore Bar President

G.A. Khan Tariq having support of Asma Jahangir Group here Saturday elected as President of Lahore District Bar Association (LDBA) for year 2020 by securing 3055 votes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :G.A. Khan Tariq having support of Asma Jahangir Group here Saturday elected as President of Lahore District Bar Association (LDBA) for year 2020 by securing 3055 votes.

LDBA Election Chairman Imran Masood announced the electoral results soon after completion of the polling conducted through biomatric system.

According to the election results, Rehan Ahmed Khan and Malik Sultan Hassan have been elected as Secretaries of LDBA, Nadeem Zia Butt, Karam Nizam Raan and Rana Muhammad Naeem as Vice Presidents, Ali Imran Bhatti as Finance Secretary and Chaudhry Imran Rafique as Auditor.

Meanwhile, the newly elected LDBA President G.A. Khan Tariq extended his gratitude to lawyers community for resposing confidence in him, and assured them of coming up to their expectations.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Lawyers Asma Jahangir 2020

Recent Stories

47120 dengue cases reported in 2019: Secretary

1 minute ago

Iran's 'catastrophic mistake': Speculation, pressu ..

1 minute ago

District Bar Association Lodhran election 2020 hel ..

1 minute ago

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

2 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak receives female Emirati engine ..

20 minutes ago

Turkish FM calls Qureshi to condole life loss in Q ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.