G.A.Khan Tariq now Lahore Bar President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :G.A. Khan Tariq having support of Asma Jahangir Group here Saturday elected as President of Lahore District Bar Association (LDBA) for year 2020 by securing 3055 votes.

LDBA Election Chairman Imran Masood announced the electoral results soon after completion of the polling conducted through biomatric system.

According to the election results, Rehan Ahmed Khan and Malik Sultan Hassan have been elected as Secretaries of LDBA, Nadeem Zia Butt, Karam Nizam Raan and Rana Muhammad Naeem as Vice Presidents, Ali Imran Bhatti as Finance Secretary and Chaudhry Imran Rafique as Auditor.

Meanwhile, the newly elected LDBA President G.A. Khan Tariq extended his gratitude to lawyers community for resposing confidence in him, and assured them of coming up to their expectations.