Gakhar Sports Arena Ideal Project Of Punjab Govt: Malik Umar Farooq

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Umar Farooq on Monday said that state-of-the-art Gakhar Sports Arena with a cost of Rs 400 million was an ideal project of the Punjab government.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate this project during his visit to Gujranwala, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to media during his visit to Ghakhar Sports Arena. PTI district president Rana Sajid Khan, Divisional Sports Officer Saif-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Information Iftikhar Ali Shah, Deputy Project Director Aizaz Shirazi, PTI Digital Media Team officials Haroon Nazir Janjua, Mian Arsalan and officials of Sports, Police and other departments were also present on the occasion.

Malik Umar Farooq said that completion of this project would provide the best sports facilities to the players of Gujranwala.

He said that the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was to promote healthy sports and provide all the possible facilities at divisional, district and tehsil levels.

He also visited various play grounds of the Sports Arena and expressed the hope that it would be the center of excellence for sports in the division. He also inspected various areas of the sports arena.

Earlier, Divisional Sports Officer Saif-ur-Rehman and Deputy Project Director Aizaz Shirazi, while briefing the Special Assistant, said that development works including cricket, hockey, football grounds and indoor multipurpose halls had been completed and these projects would be helpful for promotion and improvement of the standards of sports at national level.

The Special Assistant also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Wazirabad and reviewed medical facilities being provided to the patients.

Later, he visited Sahulat Bazaar there and reviewed the quality and prices of daily commodities especially sugar and flour.

He also held an "Open Court" at Tehsil office Wazirabad. He listened to public complaints sympathetically and issued orders on various applications for early redressal of their grievances.

