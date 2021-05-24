Galiyat, Ayubia attract tourists in droves following reopening of tourism in KP

The picturesque Galiyat valleys and Ayubia in Abbottabad district here Monday attracted an influx of domestic tourists after reopening of tourism in Khyber Pakthunkhwa under SOPs in the wake of the National Command and Operational Centre (NCOC)'s decisions

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The picturesque Galiyat valleys and Ayubia in Abbottabad district here Monday attracted an influx of domestic tourists after reopening of tourism in Khyber Pakthunkhwa under SOPs in the wake of the National Command and Operational Centre (NCOC)'s decisions.

People from plain districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Central Punjab thronged to scenic Thandyani, Harnoi, Donga Gali, Bagnotar, Nathiagali, Changagali, Baragalai and Ayubi to enjoy its mesmerizing natural beauty, lush green valleys, walking on ancient hiking trails and waterfalls beyond one's immigration.

Abbottabad-Murree Road was flooded with tourists, adventurers, mountaineers and sports lovers, whom were on way to Nathiagali and Ayubia. Situated in a five kilometers distance east of Nathiagali on an altitude of 8,000 feet on Abbottabad-Murree Road in Hamaliya region, Ayubia has witnessed great hustle and bustle of mountaineers, trekkers and adventure sports lovers on Monday,enjoying its breathtaking natural beauty, spectacular landscapes, rich wildlife & biodiversity and pleasant weather with cool breeze capturing visitors' attention.

From a single room to a five star hotel, charpai (bed) to guest houses, tents to motels, rest houses to cottages and zigzag hiking to mountains trekking trails at scenic Ayubia, Changagali, Thandiani, Khanspoor, Harnoi, Nathiagali, Jhika Gali, Khanaspoor, Kalabagh and Bagnotar, were flooded with tourists.

A substantial number of tourists along with their families were seen enjoying five kilometers long ride on Ayubia chairlift full of fun and excitement while passing over thick chir pine forests before landing at picturesque Mukeshpuri.

Famous Mukshpuri Top and Dunga Gali-Ayubia-Miranjani hiking trails between Nathiagali and Donga Gali on 9,500 feet height attracted tourists' in droves from where breathtaking natural beauty of Azad Kashmir, Galiyat, Rivers Harnoi and Jehlum could been seen after passing in thick vegetations and chir pine forests.

Four-kilometer walk on colonial era Ayubia-Nathiagali trail mostly supervised by local guides, horse and camel ridings besides fast moving swings become a great source of entertainment.

Tourists took keen interest in about 203 species of birds including golden eagle, falcons, pheasants Koklas and Kaleej, 104 types of plants including national tree deodar and 35 species of plants wildlife and mammals including Indian origin leopards, fox, monkeys and tigers in famous Ayubia National Park besides the birds chanting lush green valleys of Khanuspoor, Nathiagali, Donga Gali, Changagali, Bagnotar, Baragali, Harnai, Jhika Gali, Kalabagh and Thandiani clad in thick chir pine forests in a single day trip.

Galiyat's stunning beauty could be seen from colonial era luxury Governor House, Chief Minister House, Karnak House commonly known as Himalaya House, Speaker House and IGP House at Nathiagali.

Tourists guides, hotels waiters, horse, camel riding services, balloon shooting, coffee machines vendors, roadsides cabins, chairlift workers attracted influx of tourists and earned substantial revenue.

"First I visited Nathia Gali and then came to Ayubia to enjoy its mesmerizing natural beauty, British-era walking trails, and unique chairlift ride. I waited for this day with great patience after spending few weeks at home due to fear of contracting the COVID-19," said Omar Khayyam (27), a resident of Nowshera while talking to APP at Ayubia.

"Ayubia has always attracted me to spend few weeks of hot summer in this spectacular hilly tourists resort of Pakistan keeping in view of its pleasant weather and natural beauty," he said, adding it was his third consecutive visit since 2019 to this hilly station named after President General Ayub Khan. "Its chairlift ride takes me to a new level of thrill and excitement besides adding colour to this beautiful tourists resort." Post Graduated from University of Peshawar in Economics, Khayam said, "Pakistan is the most attractive tourist destination for adventure and mountain sports lovers and we need to properly showcase these hidden treasures before the world through digital technologies and social media. This unique mountain's wealth could be used for revitalization of COVID-19 hit economy, alleviation of poverty and generation of employment opportunities in northern Pakistan.

Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesman told APP that around 250 hotels including 156 registered closed due to coronavirus pandemic, have been reopened after cleanliness and disinfection sprays.

He said no compromise would be made on cleanliness, use of safety masks and gloves for visitors and hotels staffers besides others SOPs measures.

The spokesman said GDA had started monitoring of all hotels,motels and restaurants for implementation of SOPs and Deputy Commissioners were directed to ensure SOP's implementation.

Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson, KP Tourism Department told APP that tourism in the entire country including KP has been reopened in Khyber Pakthunkhwa from today (May 24) under stringent COVID-19 SOPs in the line of NCOC's guidelines to promote safe tourism.

He said social distancing would be ensured and carrying of hand sanitizers for tourists besides dispersed camping would be allowed with stringent SOPs' monitoring mechanism. He said strict action would be taken against hotels and restaurants on violation of SOPs.