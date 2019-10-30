Galiyat Development Authority earned net profit of Rs216 million: DG Galiyat

Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has fetched Rs216 million from the letting out the 12 Rest Houses and Dock Bungalows last year against the net earnings of Rs84 million previous year, says Director General Galiyat Development Authority Raza Habib while talking to media persons at his office on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has fetched Rs216 million from the letting out the 12 Rest Houses and Dock Bungalows last year against the net earnings of Rs84 million previous year, says Director General Galiyat Development Authority Raza Habib while talking to media persons at his office on Wednesday.

Director General Raza Habib said that in next year 8 kanals road will be constructed in the Galyats, which includes Thandyiani- Nawansher Road, Barian- Havelian and Nathiagali-Bakot Road for which funds will be provided by the Asian Development Bank. He said that the three water supply schemes namely Thandyiani, Donga Gali and Changla Gali with the total cost of Rs150 million is planned for the next fiscal year.

He said that for the clearance of snow, own machinery has been acquired and the budget allocation for the clearance of snow in Galyats was slashed from Rs77 million to only Rs17 million and with the addition of two tractors and 2 dozers with specialized snow blower equipment costing Rs 600 million through the financial assistance of ADB, the main and link roads will be kept open through out the year.

Raza Habib said that to attract national and international tourists, Food Street and Flower and Handicraft market would be established with the camping sites for the tourists and all out efforts would be made for opening and encouragement of Winter Tourism in Galyats.

Two parks at Ayubia and Changla Gali are planned and container valley will be new addition in the area.

Replacement of outdated Ayubia Chairlift is also planned on public private partnership basis and number of chairs in the lift will be raised to 106 as presently only 40 seats and initial feasibility of the lift is prepared which will be fully digital and will be safer as others.

DG further said that to get the data of tourists and visitors, counting points are installed at Galyats, which would be expanded to Salhad in Abbottabad to get the exact details of tourists however as per data available last year in winter season 15,000 vehicles entered in the Galyats.

He said that 1200 kanals land was available at Thandyiani owned by the GDA and will be used for echo tourism in the area. He said local hospitality culture was going to be engorged with the mobility of private houses rooms available to the tourists and it will also be a major source of earnings for the local peoples. He disclosed that at least 40 house owners had registered themselves for the catering the room service to the visitors.

DG said that last year GDA had generated Rs3,200 million and net saving after the spending developmental and non-developmental expenditure and total savings were Rs120 million and total out lay at the opening year was Rs420 million and they had set target of creating reserves of Rs500 million. He further said that more than Rs167 million are recovered from defaulters and revision cost of leas and other charges.