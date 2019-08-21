UrduPoint.com
Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Receives Rs 0.8mln Fine

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:25 PM

Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) during cleanliness drive received fine of Rs 0.8 million from hotels, restaurants owners, government buildings and tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) during cleanliness drive received fine of Rs 0.8 million from hotels, restaurants owners, government buildings and tourists.

Acting on the directives of Senior Minister for Tourism and sports Atif Khan, GDA officials imposed and received Rs 90000 from six government buildings including Speaker House, C&W Office, highway authority, wildlife, forest and FW.

Similarly, the GDA fined owners of 28 hotels and received Rs250,000 and fined 21 restaurants receiving Rs120,000 from them.

As many as, Rs 29,000 received from 43 canteens owners, Rs 90,000 from nine houses and Rs 113,000 from different tourists for not keeping the environment clean.

Senior Minister Atif Khan has directed the GDA officials to take action against those who did not maintain cleanliness in the area.

