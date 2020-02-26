UrduPoint.com
Galiyat Development Authority Launches Plantation Drive

Wed 26th February 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Galiyat Development Authority Wednesday formally launched plantation drive here in UC Bagnotar.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Mughees Sanaullah kicked off the drive by planting a sapling.

On the occasion along with Director General GDA Raza Ali habib, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Mohammad Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminul Hassan, Director Technical Syed Zahid Kazmi and local representatives were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad distributed fruit plants including Apple, pear, apricot, almond, cardamom and cherry.

He said on the occasion,"Trees are extremely useful and necessary for the growth of a healthy society." Addressing the participants, Director General GDA said that about 50,000 fruit trees were being distributed in first phase in Galiyat and private land owners would be encouraged to garden in different places.

On the occasion he informed the participants that nearly 3 million tourists were expected to visit Galiyat during the coming season.

