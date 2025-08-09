Galiyat development issues reviewed as KP Assembly Committee discusses parking, water shortage, and new tourist sites

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums convened an important meeting in Galiyat to review tourism, culture, and development-related matters in the region.

The session was chaired by Committee Chairman and MPA Sharafat Ali, and attended by other lawmakers along with officials from the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).

Participants discussed key issues including parking problems, water scarcity, identification of new tourist destinations, the GDA Town project, preparation of camping grounds, and the establishment of a civil laboratory for road repairs.

The committee was informed that efforts are underway to explore new water sources in the area.

It was also highlighted that over 14,000 saplings have recently been planted with the cooperation of the local community, village council chairmen, social figures, and influencers. Authorities have also carried out an anti-encroachment operation, sealing and fining several hotels.

In addition, new hiking tracks have been identified, where cleanliness drives are being conducted with the participation of tourists. Medical camps have also been set up at various points.

The meeting stressed the need for urgent measures to address the GDA’s challenges, particularly the resolution of the ongoing water crisis.